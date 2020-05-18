Three dead after police chase in Tennessee ends in crash

A police chase in West Tennessee ended with a crash and three people dead.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the three people killed were two men and a teenager. The chase happened on Highway 51 South just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday.

WREG reported Dyersburg police were chasing a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Jeremy Grant when the car left the road and hit a concrete culvert before flipping over. Grant was rushed to the hospital.

Grant's passengers, 16-year-old Tyronzen Smith, 22-year-old Tre'veon Davis and 21-year-old Tyrone Smith, were killed. Police said they were not wearing seat belts.

It's unclear why police were chasing the vehicle.

