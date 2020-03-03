Three dead after Cookeville tornado

At least three people are confirmed dead after a tornado destroyed multiple homes in Cookeville early Tuesday morning.

(WTVF)

According to the Sheriff's Office, the worst-hit areas include:

- Charleton Square

- Plunk Whitson

- Echo Valley

- Prosperity Point

- N. McBroom Chapel

- Double Springs Utility District

Sheriff Eddie Farris said several homes have been "flattened." Farris added that the area South of Buffalo Valley and north of Peach Orchard appear to be "okay," however, power is out in those areas.

First responders are going door to door to check on residents. They asked everyone to keep the roadways clear while they provide first aid, locate those affected and work on clearing the roads.

Two other deaths have been confirmed after Nashville a tornado moved through downtown around 1 a.m. Extensive damage has been reported across the area.

