Three former Vols begin field testing at NFL Combine

Three former Tennessee football players hit the field in Indianapolis, looking to improve their draft stock at the NFL Combine.

On Thursday, wide receivers and quarterbacks ran routes and drills, including three former Vols: Marquez Callaway, Jauan Jennings, and Dominick Wood-Anderson.

The fastest 40-yard dash of the day was Alabama's Henry Ruggs, III at 4.27, only 0.05 seconds behind the all-time record.

