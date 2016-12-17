TBI: Two indicted in Knoxville healthcare fraud scheme

Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained indictments for two people in connection with a case involving healthcare fraud at a former medical practice in Knoxville.

The TBI says Scott McClain and Tina Lawson Smith were involved in a fraudulent scheme that required patients to undergo unnecessary medical testing and procedures.

In August 2009, TBI Special Agents with the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit say they received information pertaining to healthcare fraud and the illegal distribution of narcotics at Horizon Family Medicine, formerly located in Knoxville. During the course of the investigation, Agents say between January 2009 and June 2012, the two carried out the scheme in an effort to generate more revenue.

Last week, the Knox County Grand Jury returned indictments charging McLain, and Smith with Theft over $60,000 and Computer Crimes over $60,000. On Wednesday, McLain, 47, was arrested in South Dakota by Agents with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. He is currently being held in the Union County Jail in South Dakota, pending extradition to Tennessee. On Thursday, Smith, 46, was arrested in Knoxville. They were booked into the Knox County Jail and released on a $10,000 bond. The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with specific information pertaining to this investigation should contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.