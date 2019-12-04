Three juveniles face charges after school shooting threat in Campbell Co.

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said three juveniles face charges after a threat about a future school shooting.

According to the sheriff's office, the principal of LaFollette Middle School reached out to the school resource officer about reports of an "impending shooting" at the school on Wednesday morning at 8:53 a.m.

The sheriff's office said the Campbell County Central Office was contacted an investigation was launched into the incident.

The sheriff's office said the threat was "quickly" revealed to be not credible.

Investigators said three juveniles face charges of filing a false report or bomb threat.

