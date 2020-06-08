Kids aged 6, 8 and 12 accused of causing $50k in damage at Oklahoma school

Oklahoma police say three juveniles, all 12 years of age and under, caused at least $50,000 in damage to an intermediate School.

According to Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy, on Sunday afternoon, the three kids aged 6, 8 and 12, were taken into custody for allegedly breaking into Altus Intermediate School and causing extensive damage.

Surveillance video reportedly shows the kids breaking into the school through a glass door before damaging computers, dumping paint on the floors and walls, using fire extinguishers, and damaging doors and windows inside the school.

Chief Murphy says the damage could exceed $50,000.

The three children have since returned to their parents.

