Three new coronavirus cases in Kentucky raise state total to four

Sunday afternoon Governor Andy Beshear announced three new cases of the coronavirus in Kentucky.

So far, three cases have been confirmed in Tennessee.

Governor Beshear says the three new cases involve people from Harrison, Fayette, and Jefferson Counties. They are currently being treated in isolation.

While the Governor could not provide more details on the victims of the virus, he stressed that health professionals in the state are prepared to take action.

Sunday, the Governor says the state has received results for 21 tests with 17 of those being negative.

This comes just one day after the first Kentucky case of COVID-19 was diagnosed, in a press conference held by Governor Andy Beshear.

The patient in the first case is also from Harrison County. That person is being treated in isolation at the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center.

Fayette County Public Schools issued a statement Sunday saying they are working closely with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department and the Mayor's Office to gather more information as they conduct contact tracing of the patient. They say once they have that information, it will determine their next steps.

Officials in charge of upcoming major events in Lexington like Keeneland's Spring Meet and the KHSAA Sweet Sixteen tournament say there are no changes or cancellations to report now, but they are continually monitoring the situation.

A new state hotline 1.800.722.5725 was announced Saturday to help Kentuckians who have questions or need help.

Kentuckians can visit kycovid19.ky.gov and cdc.gov/coronavirus for up-to-date information.

