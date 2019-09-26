Three people arrested after three-hour standoff at Blount County mobile home

Three people were arrested in Blount County following a three-hour standoff at a mobile home in Rockford on Tuesday.

Jennifer Cash-Finley allegedly shot at two bondsmen who attempted to take her into custody on outstanding felony drug warrants out of Knox, Jefferson, and Sevier counties.

After deputies arrived, additional shots were fired from within the mobile home. This prompted a more than three-hour standoff with deputies and members of the U.S. Marshals Service Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force.

Finley has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and resisting arrest on bonds totaling $175,000. Jason Finley, who was also inside the mobile home, is being held on one count of resisting arrest on a $25,000 bond. Both individuals are scheduled for hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. October 2.

On Wednesday, deputies arrested Michael Sean Gorman, 36, at the same mobile home on a warrant for aggravated kidnapping out of Roane County. He was released into the custody of Roane County deputies Wednesday evening.

