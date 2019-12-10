Men cut hole in wall of Tenn. grocery store during burglary, police say

Three suspects are on the loose after they cut a hole in the wall of Memphis grocery, Gordin's Foods & Butcher Shoppe, Friday in an attempt to steal products from the store, West Tennessee officials said.

According to Memphis Police Department, three men cut and pulled a piece of rear metal wall open before entering the store.

After the suspects entered, they unsuccessfully attempted to break into a storage closet that holds tobacco products.

MPD said the suspects tripped an alarm that scared them off.

Surveillance video posted by the department shows the suspects running through the store.

This is an ongoing investigation and no arrests have been made in connection to this case.

If you have any information regarding this case contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

