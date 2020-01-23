Toddler, teen shot by Texas police during search, according to father

Midland Police shot a teenager and a three-year-old during a house search Wednesday night, according to the children’s father.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of East Pine Avenue. A Midland City spokeswoman says there was an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night and the Texas Rangers are investigating, but provided no other information.

The family did not provide the names of the children, but did provide photos of them.

The teenager told his father police threw something through the window and broke down the door of the home without announcing they were officers, but the father says police did have a search warrant.

The father says the teen had something in his hand when he encountered the police, but couldn’t say what it was.

The father says the teen was shot in the arm and is now in juvenile detention. The 3-year-old was shot in the back, has internal injuries and is in a hospital in Lubbock.

The father of the children says police have raided the house before for suspicion of drugs. He says he was at work when the search happened.

