Thrill ride 'Mountain Monster' opens in Pigeon Forge

A new thrill ride combines with shopping and entertainment for a brand new experience in Pigeon Forge.

The Mountain Monster, as it's called, opened a 200-foot drop and flying zip line Friday.

It's a three-in-one thrill ride attraction. This will be the focal point of a 150-thousand square foot multi-use retail center.

It's kind of like the modern mall, not just for shopping, but ways to entertain the whole family. Develoers of the Mountain Mile also announced retail partners from REI, Junction 35 Spirits, Mountain Rifle Coffee Company, Currahee Vineyards, Mountain Mile General Store and Appalachian Apparel are confirmed. Developers said they are expected to open later this year.

"It's one thing to see something on paper, now the common areas and how everything has been put together, we're really excited about what this place is going to be," said Dixon Greenwood, developer. "We may be ahead of the curve a little bit. We're in an age where you have to give people a reason to come to a store. What a better place to do it in, than in Pigeon Forge."

The Tower Shops will open in the former Belz Outlet Mall on a mile long stretch of Teaster Lane.

