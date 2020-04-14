Ticketmaster changes refund policy for postponed events

Ticketmaster is facing backlash for changing its refund policy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the past, if a show or concert was canceled, customers could get their money back. Under the new policy, customers would not get their money back if a show is postponed.

Ticketmaster said refunds can only be given if the show is canceled. Customers can use their tickets from a postponed show on the new date.

Ticketmaster said if the event organizer is offering refunds for postponed events, they'll let the ticket-holder know.

