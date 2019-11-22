Tickets to Ronnie Milsap in Gatlinburg on sale Friday

The Gatlinburg Visitor Center said tickets to see Ronnie Milsap go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

The event is happening February 29 at 8 p.m. at the Gatlinburg Convention Center as part of the second annual Tennessee Songwriter Week, a state statute organized by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development that designates the last full week of February to the celebration of past and present songwriters with nearly 100 celebratory events across the state.

“Recognizing the crafts of our state – and in this case, celebrating songwriters of the past, present and future – is near and dear to us here in Gatlinburg, and we’re honored to take part in this meaningful celebration,” said Marci Claude, Public Relations Manager, Gatlinburg CVB. “Ronnie is an amazing musician that has strongly influenced country music, and we are excited to have him share his many talents with Gatlinburg.”

Tickets prices range from $52 to $62. Find more details on how to purchase tickets here.

According to Gatlinburg officials, "Blind since birth, Ronnie Milsap is a talented piano player, songwriter and singer who propelled into fame in the 1970s and 1980s for several hits, including the widely popular “Smoky Mountain Rain,” which mentions Gatlinburg. The song was just re-released with a duet with Dolly Parton on his newest album, The Duets. Milsap has 40 number-one country hits to his name and has won six Grammy and eight Country Music Association Awards. He was also inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2014."

