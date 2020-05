Carole Baskin, a star from the Netflix original Tiger King, announced on her business' "Big Cat Rescue" Facebook page that she will be selling face masks.

"Hey, all you cool cats and kittens! >>•<<

Be one of the first to get your very own mask featuring Carole’s favorite tag line!" the post read.

Baskin is selling her big cat inspired face mass for $11. You can get one in the style "Cool Cats" or Cool Kittens".

