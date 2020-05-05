"Tiger King" star Carole Baskin ticked into fake interview with YouTubers posing as Jimmy Fallon

A couple of YouTube creators appear to have tricked Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin into giving her first on-camera interview since Netflix’s airing of "Tiger King."

The YouTubers, Josh Pieters and Archie Manners are known for tricking several U.K. celebrities into doing fake interviews.

The pair disguised themselves as operators of a production company conducting interviews for "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon."

"We wanted to see how far this could go - Tiger King's success made Carole Baskin a global icon, but she famously wasn't giving any interviews," Archie Manners told CBS News. "So we wanted to see if we could trick the one person nobody had managed to speak to."

Pieters and Manners use audio recordings from real talk show hosts to make the interviewees think they are doing a legit segment on a real, televised show.

"Carole doesn't do interviews, so we had to immerse ourselves in her world and work out the best way of approaching her. She turned us down multiple times, but eventually, we managed to succeed," Manners said, adding Baskin wouldn't talk about anything related to "Tiger King."

Baskin said he daughter convinced her to do the interview. She also revealed that due to the loss of the tourist industry during the coronavirus pandemic, she had to let go of about half of her staff at the animal sanctuary. Baskin said Big Cat Rescue might not be able to resume tours after the pandemic.

At the end of the interview, the pair revealed it was all a prank.

"Carole's reaction to the video was perfect — she said she had a 'good laugh' and was grateful for the way we didn't try to make the video mean-spirited," Manners told CBS News. "We think that this video, and Carole's reaction, perhaps show a different side to the Baskins that wasn't seen in Tiger King."

