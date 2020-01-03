Tim Burchett presents award to Friendsville Silver Congressional Medal winner

Congressman Tim Burchett on Friday presented the Silver Congressional Award to Eden Carnes of Friendsville at the Blount County Courthouse.

The recognition is the highest honor Congress bestows upon young Americans.

"It's an honor to present Eden with the Silver Medal," said Congressman Burchett. "Not only did she take the initiative to apply for this program, but she set her own goals and saw them through. The Congressional Award isn't given, it's earned. I'm proud of Eden for the hard work she put into this accomplishment and for being a positive role model in our community."

Congressional Award participants set goals in four program areas: Voluntary Public Service, Personal Development, Physical Fitness, and Expedition/Exploration.

To complete her goals, Carnes volunteered at historic Mabry-Hazen House where she developed an "I Spy" program for young museum visitors, coached a team of 4th-5th graders in the 4-H Junior Horse Club, created a curriculum for teaching history to preschool students, completed her first 5k race, and spent time learning more about the 134th Air Refueling Wing by job shadowing at the McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base for four nights, five days.

The United States Congress established the Congressional Award in 1979 to recognize initiative, service and achievement in young people.

The Congressional Award is non-partisan, voluntary and non-competitive. The program is open to any young person age 14-24 regardless of ability, circumstance or socioeconomic status.

The Congressional Award has no minimum grade point average requirements. It accommodates young people with special needs or disabilities who are willing to take the challenge.

Participants earn Bronze, Silver and Gold Certificates and Bronze, Silver and Gold Medals. This is not an award for past accomplishments. Instead, participants are honored for achieving their own challenging goals.

