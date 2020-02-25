Timeline of the Evelyn Boswell case

The disappearance of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, of Sullivan County, Tennessee, captured the attention of people living in several states.

Boswell, described as a white female with blue eyes and blonde hair, was first reported missing on February 18, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert on February 19.

February 19, 2020

AMBER ALERT: We need your help to locate 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell, who is missing from Sullivan County.



If you have seen Evelyn, please call the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Officials said the search for Evelyn was sparked by a referral from the Department of Children's Service after the child's grandfather, Tommy Boswell, reported his concerns. He said he had not seen Evelyn since Thanksgiving 2019. Boswell reportedly told CBS affiliate WJHL that he "didn't know what happened, but I'm the one who called DCS and got this started."

February 20, 2020

On February 20, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released another photograph of Evelyn, hoping to reach more people.

UPDATE: The search for Evelyn Boswell continues. We have another photo to pass along.



Investigators continue to follow-up on leads as they come in.



Please continue to share and help us get the word out.



Have information? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

February 21, 2020

On February 21, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported that investigators were seeking information about a gray BMW, and that the individuals traveling in it were connected to Evelyn.

UPDATE: We now have information that indicates the individuals traveling in a gray 2007 BMW with TN tag 3M9-6W9 have information regarding Evelyn Boswell's whereabouts.



Spot it? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

That same day, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office held a news conference to announce conflicting information provided by family members of the 15-month-old girl.

Sheriff Jeff Cassidy told the media that his office received conflicting reports about when Evelyn disappeared. He said one report indicated that Evelyn was last seen on December 26. However, Sheriff Cassidy told media on February 21 that a babysitter claimed to have seen her on December 10 or 11 and those dates were more accurate.

Officials said the child's parents, Megan "Maggie" Boswell and Ethan Perry, were both been involved with the investigation. Perry, the sheriff said, is stationed in the military in Louisiana. The sheriff said the mother had full custody of Evelyn. However, the sheriff said some of the information from the mother had been not been "accurate."

"Her stories aren't leading up to stuff we went out and checked on," the sheriff said, pointing to video surveillance evidence and eye witness testimonies, but he would not clarify what those were. The sheriff said described some of the information as "conflicting" and "inaccurate." The sheriff said they believed Evelyn was alive.

As of February 21, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said more than 300 leads had come in about Evelyn's disappearance, none developing into any credible sightings.

Also on February 21, Megan Boswell spoke with WCYB outside of a Bristol courtroom. Boswell told WCYB that she knew who had Evelyn and didn't want to contact police because she thought the person would disappear with her daughter.

"The reason I didn't report it or anything was I knew the person who had her, and I didn't want them to run away with her," Boswell told WCYB. "I'm just kinda worried, you know, about where they are at. What they're doing with her at this point in time."

She claimed that Evelyn was with a person she trusted to watch her daughter while she was at work.

On the night of February 21, several hours after Megan spoke with WCYB, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that the vehicle wanted in connection to Evelyn had been discovered in Wilkes County, North Carolina.

UPDATE: The gray BMW has been located in Wilkes County, NC, along with the individuals authorities were hoping to speak with. The investigation remains ongoing.



Evelyn Boswell is still missing.



Please continue to share her photo. Spot her? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Evelyn was not found. Fox 8 later reported that two people, William McCloud and Angela Boswell, were arrested in connection to the vehicle for theft over $2,500. Angela Boswell is reportedly Megan's mother.

February 22, 2020

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced on social media that the search for Evelyn continued.

A petition for "Evelyn's Law" was launched and addressed to the Tennessee State Senate. The petition asked lawmakers to craft a law making it illegal for parents to wait longer than 24-72 hours to report a missing child.

February 23, 2020

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released a new photograph of Evelyn and said agents and detectives were working around the clock to find her.

UPDATE: We have a new photo of Evelyn Boswell to pass along.



Have information? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND.



Agents and detectives continue to work around the clock in an effort to find her.



The number of tips received in connection to the search for Evelyn stands at 375.

February 24, 2020

On the afternoon of February 24, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released new video of Evelyn and new information.

WATCH: We're continuing to do everything we can to find Evelyn Boswell.



Here's an update in that effort, along with answers to a few frequently asked questions we've seen on social media.



Thank you for helping us to spread the word about this

TBI officials said the conflicting statements and the fact that Evelyn was not immediately reported missing made the case complicated. They said they didn't know why it took so long for the search to begin.

Also that day, Angela Boswell was extradited back to Tennessee.

That night, Megan Boswell spoke to WJHL and told them that her mother, Angela, had taken Evelyn to Mendota, Virginia.

"I told TBI where to find her in Mendota. My mom took her to a campground in a silver camper and if they don’t go tonight, I’m going to go find her myself, because I’ve told them and they’re not really like taking it seriously and if they don’t go tonight, I will go myself and go get her…They’re not taking me seriously, TBI isn’t, because I’ve not fully told them I’ve been like ‘hey, like my mom camped out in Mendota, you know, to go check them out,’ but I’ve never been like, ‘hey,’ specifically, ‘hey, she’s like in a silver camper,’ because my mom did threaten me like you know if I told anybody – I’m not gonna get into that – but she did,” Boswell told WJHL.

Megan said her mother "was just going off on" her after the AMBER Alert was announced on February 19.

WJHL reported that the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office scoured a campground in Mendota but found nothing.

February 25, 2020

On February 25, WJHL reported that Megan told them in a Facebook message that she was pregnant and that she couldn't take a polygraph test because of it.

Around 4:20 p.m., the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported that more than 500 tips related to Evelyn's disappearance had been reported. At that time, there were no credible sightings.

NEW: More than 500 tips have now been received in the search for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

There have been no credible sightings.



Agents and detectives continue to pursue leads in the case.



Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with information.



MORE: https://t.co/cxXlHoWm25

Anyone with any information about the case or Evelyn's whereabouts are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

