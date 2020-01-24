Tinder adds panic button for dates that go wrong

Tinder has followed in Uber's lead by adding in-app safety features for dates that become unsafe.

The dating app's new safety features include a panic button that alerts safety authorities if something goes wrong during a date. Tinder also added the ability to check-in with friends by sharing your location during the date.

Users will be able to use the new features Tuesday, Jan. 28 in a new section of the app called Safety Center.

To access the new Safety Center tools, users must download Noonlight and enable the app's location-tracking tools. Users' dates information, including location, will have to be manually entered into a new "Tinder Timeline" tool that can be shared with friends.

Users who feel unsafe during a date will have to open the Noonlight app and press a button that discreetly contacts Noonlight dispatchers. The dispatcher will send the user a text so they won't have to speak for help.

If the text goes unanswered, dispatchers will send a code and call them. If the call goes unanswered, Noonlight will dispatch emergency services.

The aim to let users ask for help without raising suspicions during the date. That's why it's panic tools are located within the Noonlight app.

