Tiny Trees brings holiday spirit to East Tennessee Children's Hospital

You still have time to participate in the Tiny Trees donation and bring joy to patients at the East Tennessee Children's Hospital.

The donated trees are delivered to the hospital to help patients feel festive during the holiday season.

All Tiny Trees must follow these requirements:

- Must be 3 feet tall, no other size tree will be accepted this year

- Must have plu- in lights

- Must have wire on ornaments

- All items should be secured to trees because they will be moved several times

- No excess toys or any extras attached to the trees (tree skirts, gift cards, extension cords, etc.)

- No candy

- Must be one single piece that can be picked up and moved

The Tiny Tree drop off is Monday, Nov. 18, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the East Tennessee Children's Hospital Scripps Building. Monday is the only day to donate your tree.

