Tip-Off time set for Vols and Huskies

Vol's coach Rick Barnes signed Olivier Robinson Nkamhoua, a 6'8" power forward originally from Finland./ Source: CBS Sports
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Start time has been set for Tennessee's game with Washington in the James Naismith Classic up in Toronto in November:

Scotiabank Center – Toronto, Canada
Saturday, November 16

2:30 PM EST - Harvard vs. Buffalo (ESPN+/TSN)

5:00 PM EST - Tennessee vs. Washington (ESPN+/TSN)

7:30 PM EST - Rutgers vs. St. Bonaventure (ESPN+/TSN)

Tip-off time is also official for lady Vols showdown with UConn up in Hartford, Connecticut on January 23rd:

Hall of Fame Women’s Revival Series

XL Center – Hartford, CT

Thursday, January 23, 2020

7:00 PM EST - UConn vs. Tennessee (ESPN)

MORE INFO: Visit www.hoophall.com or call 1-877-4-HOOPLA.

 