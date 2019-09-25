Tip-Off time set for Vols and Huskies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Start time has been set for Tennessee's game with Washington in the James Naismith Classic up in Toronto in November:
Scotiabank Center – Toronto, Canada
Saturday, November 16
2:30 PM EST - Harvard vs. Buffalo (ESPN+/TSN)
5:00 PM EST - Tennessee vs. Washington (ESPN+/TSN)
7:30 PM EST - Rutgers vs. St. Bonaventure (ESPN+/TSN)
Tip-off time is also official for lady Vols showdown with UConn up in Hartford, Connecticut on January 23rd:
Hall of Fame Women’s Revival Series
XL Center – Hartford, CT
Thursday, January 23, 2020
7:00 PM EST - UConn vs. Tennessee (ESPN)
MORE INFO: Visit www.hoophall.com or call 1-877-4-HOOPLA.