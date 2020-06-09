Advertisement

Tips on summer travel amid the pandemic

(Jessie Jacobson / CC BY-SA 2.0, License Link)
(KWQC)
By WVLT Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 10:23 PM EDT
The pandemic has disrupted all parts of life, including travel. While the CDC has recommended families stick within the U.S. and even close to home, the Better Business Bureau is offering some tips on how to stay safe while traveling this summer.

If your family is still making plans for a vacation, consider these CDC recommendations:

-Never travel if you're sick or have been exposed to COVID-19; the same goes for anyone within your group.

-Always take a face mask with for public places.

-Pack your own food, water, plenty of medicine and hand sanitizer, in case the restaurant, gas station or convenience store can't serve you due to occupancy limits, or there aren't supplies available to you.

-Beaches and parks are fun outdoor places to go; keep a safe six-foot distance from other people

-When going to a pool, take off the mask only when going into the water

-If renting a car, RV, or camper, carefully wipe down all surfaces, and continue to wash hands and avoid touching your face.

Before leaving on the trip:

-Check with state regulations for quarantine requirements. Some states are still requiring visitors to isolate for 14 days when visiting the state or coming back from going out of town.

-Avoid posting on social media about where you're going or when you're leaving. Save the fun pictures for when you get back

-If planning to travel by air, carefully review cancellation policies, consider travel insurance, and make sure to clearly understand the restrictions; when booking the tickets, as the departure date gets closer, check to see how full the flight is getting to determine if you're comfortable being less than six feet from someone.

-Sign up for updates for any changes in policies at the location where you intend to travel. Many states are slowly re-opening for business but that may change between the time the trip is booked and the time of departure.

-Leave an emergency contact number for a close family member or friend

-Avoid online scams when booking a trip.

-Be prepared for delays that may occur when you are planning to travel because of the coronavirus.

