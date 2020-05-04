Tips to avoid stress eating during COVID-19

Reaching for fatty foods to bring comfort during times of stress is common, experts said.

Dietitian at Focus Integrative Centers in Knoxville, Kaitlyn Tucker said people tend to overeat on unhealthy foods when they are stressed.

Tucker recommends maintaining three meals per day instead of snacking throughout the day.

"We call it being mindful, mindful eating so making sure there is a purpose to the food we are putting into our mouths. So asking yourself 'is this what I need in this moment?' If you just ate 30 minutes beforehand odds are you're not doing it for physical hunger," she said.

She suggested setting up a work station away from the kitchen to avoid temptation to reach in the refrigerator.

Tucker said drinking lots of water throughout the day and be mindful of calories that come from alcoholic drinks.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.