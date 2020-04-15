Tips to keep your glasses from fogging up while wearing face masks

If you're a glasses wearer, using a face mask can prove a bit problematic.

WVLT News photojournalist Kayla Fuller did some investigating on how you can keep your glasses from fogging up while wearing one.

1) Dish Soap

You can wash your glasses with soap and water then dry off the lenses with a soft tissue. This should keep them from misting up.

2) Folding Mask into quarter

Folding down the top of your mask can help, too. Fold down the top quarter of your face mask. That will allow a little extra space for your breath to escape.

3) Putting tissue inside of mask

If you fold a tissue into a rectangle and connect it to your mask so it stays on the bridge of your nose, the tissue blocks and absorbs some of the moisture escaping so your lenses stay clear.

