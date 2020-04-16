KUB's tips to save money on your utility bill during quarantine

With so many Americans working from home, there's a good chance you're keeping your lights on longer and using more water. How can you keep your monthly energy bill lower while spending more time inside?

The thermostats allow you to customize your climate remotely and track in-home energy use. / (KUB)

Knoxville Utilities Board says there's a number of things you can do to conserve energy - and in turn - save some money. KUB's Tiffany Martin says the day you get your monthly bill is a great reminder to take the first step towards savings.

"Change your air filters. Dirty air filters make air flow difficult to move across your home and keep it heated or cooled, so when you receive your monthly utility bill, that's a good reminder to change that air filter to keep that system running efficiently," said Martin.

Another big change you can make is with the temperature settings on your thermostat. Martin says settings should be as high as you are comfortable with in warm weather and as low as you are comfortable with when it’s cooler.

"We recommend when you're cooling your home, to have the temperature at about 68 degrees, and when you're heating your home that should be about 78 degrees."

Martin adds that you shouldn't leave lights on in unused rooms and to unplug appliances that aren’t being used.

For anyone who's lost income due to the coronavirus, KUB says there's a few things people can do.

"The first step is to call us and let us know as soon as you know you may have trouble paying your bill," said Martin.

KUB has suspended service disconnections for non-payment indefinitely, but bills and fees will continue to stack up. KUB still encourages customers to make payments if they can. For people who can't pay, emergency assistance programs might be able to help. For details on those programs, visit the KUB website.

Many around Knoxville have finally been getting around to some lawn and garden improvement projects, and as it turns out, April is National Safe Digging Month. Always call 811 at least three days before digging to have utility lines marked. This service is free and helps avoid personal injury and damage to utility lines.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

