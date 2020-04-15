Titanic Museum honors anniversary of ship's sinking

More than 100 years ago on April 15, the RMS Titanic sank in the Atlantic Ocean, killing more than 1,000 passengers and crew.

The ship's legacy, and that of its survivors, has captivated people the world over and remains a huge part of American culture. It even has its own museum in East Tennessee.

Pigeon Forge's Titanic Museum Attraction typically holds a memorial on-site to honor the anniversary each year; however, the COVID-19 pandemic has made that impossible.

But the pandemic didn't keep them from coming together on this special day.

The museum partnered with Serenbe Playhouse and some members of the original Broadway cast including Tony Award-winning actors Victoria Clark and Michael Cerveris to sing "Godspeed Titanic."

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.