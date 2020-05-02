Titanic Museum offers students online lessons, projects during pandemic

Students across East Tennessee have been forced to learn from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge is working virtually to keep history lessons alive.

First Class Maid Jodi from the museum took to Facebook to share history lessons and homework assignments to keep students busy.

First Class Maid Jodi posts storytimes online and asks students to post pictures of their completed homework assignments using the hastag #TitanicInTheClassroom.

The most recent lesson was about icebergs. Students were given a project to complete. First Class Maid Jodi asked students, "how many pennies does it take to make your titanic sink?"

Students built there own aluminum foil ships and placed pennies and quarters inside to see how much they could hold.

