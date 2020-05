The Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge announced it will reopen June 1.

The museum will reopen under new guidelines to protect guests and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Face masks will be required for all guests and employees inside the museum.

A limited number of guests will be allowed inside the museum to follow social distancing guidelines. Reservations are required.

To make a reservation call 800-381-7670.

