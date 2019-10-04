Titanic replica flooded with pink in honor of breast cancer month

When you drive by the titanic ship in pigeon forge, you'll probably notice a lot of pink in honor of breast cancer month.

Source: (WVLT)

The Titanic has lots of pink pumpkins, a giant pink ribbon on the ship and by the road, you'll find pink flamingos.

Titanic says there were 44 passengers who survived the sinking, yet went onto die from all kinds of cancer, 6 of them were breast cancer.

"Inside on our survivor wall, all of the survivors, there were 712 survivors of Titanic. 44 of them went onto battle cancer. So beside each of their names, we've put a pink bow," said Justus. "New this year we have pink flamingos at the bow of the ship. Each one has the names of the survivors who battled cancer."

This month is even more special for the Titanic crew after their general manager has battled cancer all year and recently got some good news.

"She found out in January, Kyle knows her well, she found out 3 weeks ago she is cancer-free. So we're all so excited," said First class Maid Jodi Justus, Titanic Museum Attraction.

The pumpkins have become a huge hit already as a photo op, and the flamingos, they represent the start of a new beginning.

