Tennessee Titans hold medical supplies donation drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -- The Tennessee Titans partnered with Project C.U.R.E Nashville to hold a medical supplies drive at Nissan Stadium.
On Sunday, March 29, the Titans will collect personal protection equipment to benefit local hospitals, clinics and other health organizations working to fight the coronavirus as it continues to spread across the country.
Supplies needed for the drive include:
Sterile and nonsterile gloves
Hand sanitizer
Bleach bottles and sprays
Isopropyl alcohol
Eye protection and goggles
Clear face shields
Tie-on or ear loop masks (cloths masks will not be collected)
Respirator masks and filters
PAPR respirators, hoods, filters, batteries, chargers and tubes
Disposable gowns
Shoe covers
Biohazard bags
All donations must be unopened and unused.
The medical supply drive will be held in Lot A of Nissan Stadium from 12 to 4 p.m.
