Tennessee Titans hold medical supplies donation drive

The Tennessee Titans partnered with Project C.U.R.E Nashville to hold a medical supplies drive at Nissan Stadium.

On Sunday, March 29, the Titans will collect personal protection equipment to benefit local hospitals, clinics and other health organizations working to fight the coronavirus as it continues to spread across the country.

Supplies needed for the drive include:

Sterile and nonsterile gloves

Hand sanitizer

Bleach bottles and sprays

Isopropyl alcohol

Eye protection and goggles

Clear face shields

Tie-on or ear loop masks (cloths masks will not be collected)

Respirator masks and filters

PAPR respirators, hoods, filters, batteries, chargers and tubes

Disposable gowns

Shoe covers

Biohazard bags

All donations must be unopened and unused.

The medical supply drive will be held in Lot A of Nissan Stadium from 12 to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF All rights reserved.