Titans look to make their way into playoffs

With a win on Sunday, the Tennessee Titans can make their way into the playoffs.

The Titans will take on the Houston Texans Sunday at 4:25 p.m. on WVLT.

The Titans lost to the Texans just two weeks ago. The previous game was a close one with Houston edging out the Titans by a field goal. Many fans have hope that sine the Texans have already clinched a playoff spot, they won't have as much ambition during the game.

Should the Titans come up short Sunday, there are still various scenarios that put Tannehill, Henry and Co. in the playoffs with a little help from their conference rivals. If the Colts and Steelers lose, Tennessee would still get in as the 6th seed.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.