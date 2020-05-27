Titans receiver does right by Tennessee fans

Tennessee Titans receiver A.J. Brown is usually reaching out to make incredible catches on a football Sunday, but this off season Brown is reaching out in a different way.

The Titans wide receiver has been making big plays with Tennessee fans through his generosity. During the pandemic, Brown has gone out of his way to buy jerseys for Titans fans while interacting with them on social media.

So why is he doing it?

"I just wanted to share some love and give back as much as I can," Brown said.

After a fan posted on social media that her husband planned to surprise her on Mother's Day by purchasing one of Brown's jerseys, Brown saw the post and then offered to buy the husband a jersey of his own so the couple could dress alike at games, both in their number 11 jerseys.

The Tennessee wide receiver also held a contest and proceeded to buy No. 11 jerseys for 10 of his Twitter followers. Now that's catching on in a big way!

