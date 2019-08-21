"Stay tough:" Business owner who lost son supports Campbell Co. coach

At Byrge Screen Printing in LaFollette, printing is their business. But the amount of customers this week exceeded most.

"We got a little more orders this week than we expected, but everyone is going out hard for the coach," Larry Byrge, the owner, said.

In Campbell County, orange isn't hard to come by. It's one of the high school's colors during football season. Byrge is printing more than 1,000 orange shirts. The message on them brings more than school spirit.

"To God be the glory."

It has meaning beyond the gridiron. The county is unified in orange for their head coach, Justin Price. He's a coach and father who just learned his 5-month-old son was diagnosed with leukemia.

"We know God has a plan for Jack. His plan is a lot bigger than anything we'll understand on this Earth," said Assistant Coach Matt Price.

The message on the t-shirt has more meaning than just words. Byrge knows all too well what Coach is going through. He lost a young child of his own back in 1984.

"Stay tough. Hang in there. Things will get better," he said.

The community echoed those thoughts as many purchase the t-shirts. They are available for sale at Campbell County High School and inside Byrge Screen Printing.

Classic Screen Printing in Campbell County is also selling t-shirts free of charge.

The goal is to get everyone in orange, which is also the color of leukemia awareness, at Friday's game against Cocke County.

The Cocke County team said they will also sport orange in honor of Justin and his son, Jack.

