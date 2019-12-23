To bake or not to bake? Cookies to make or buy this holiday season

To bake or not to bake? That is the holiday season question.

Plenty of bakeries, specialty shops and grocery stores offer lots of cookies such as VG's Bakery, Moonshine Mountain Cookie Company or Ham n' Goody's.

If you feel like baking something tasty yourself here are a few holiday recipes.

Brown Sugar Crackle Cookies

Ingredients:

3 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup butter, softened

2 cups packed brown sugar

2 eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla

3/4 cup coarse white sparkling sugar

Directions:

Heat oven to 350 deg.

In medium bowl, mix flour, baking soda and salt; set aside. In large bowl, beat butter and brown sugar with electric mixer on medium speed about 1 minute or until fluffy; scrape side of bowl.

Beat in eggs, one at a time, just until smooth. Beat in vanilla.

On low speed, gradually beat flour mixture into butter mixture until well blended.

Shape dough into 56 (1 1/2-inch) balls.

Roll in sparkling sugar. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheet. Bake 10 to 13 minutes or until edges are light golden brown. Cool on cookie sheet 2 minutes; remove from cookie sheet to cooling rack.

Cool completely, about 15 minutes.

Store in airtight container at room temperature.

Gingerbread Men Cookies:

Ingredients:

3 cups flour

2 tsp Ginger, Ground

1 tsp Cinnamon, Ground

1 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp Nutmeg, Ground

1/4 tsp salt

3/4 cup butter, softened

3/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1/2 cup molasses

1 egg

1 tsp Pure Vanilla Extract

Directions:

Mix flour, ginger, cinnamon, baking soda, nutmeg and salt in large bowl. Set aside. Beat butter and brown sugar in large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy.

Add molasses, egg and vanilla; mix well.

Gradually beat in flour mixture on low speed until well mixed.

Press dough into a thick flat disk. Wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate 4 hours or overnight. Preheat oven to 350 deg.

Roll out dough to 1/4-inch thickness on lightly floured work surface.

Cut into gingerbread men shapes with 5-inch cookie cutter.

Place 1 inch apart on un-greased baking sheets.

Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until edges of cookies are set and just begin to brown. Cool on baking sheets 1 to 2 minutes.

Remove to wire racks; cool completely.

Decorate cooled cookies as desired.

Store cookies in airtight container up to 5 days.

