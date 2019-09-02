Toasty Labor Day Monday

It was a nice, warm weekend and we'll keep the heat going, but increasing humidity brings back isolated pop-up showers and storms.

Gary Everett WVLT Weather Vol

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is clear and calm, with lows in the upper 60s.

If you have Labor Day plans, it's another warm one. We're topping out around 89 degrees again today, but it's a little more humid so it actually feels about 3 degrees warmer.

We have a mostly sunny day, becoming partly cloudy for the afternoon hours as isolated showers and storms try to pop-up. We have a 20% coverage of our area on this Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tonight will be clear, with patchy fog, and a light breeze. The low will be around 68 degrees.

Tuesday will be a little warmer, inching closer to 92 degrees, with a mostly sunny view and slightly lower humidity. This leaves a stray pop-up shower or storm in the Smoky Mountains, at a 10% coverage of our area.

Wednesday will warm up a bit more, in the low 90s still, with an isolated shower or storm possible.

Thursday will become more cloudy, as clouds fan out from Hurricane Dorian into our area, while church rain along the East Coast.

We'll keep you updated on the latest on WVLT News!

