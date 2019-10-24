TobyMac's oldest son dies suddenly at 21

According to a report from Fox News, Christian rapper TobyMac's oldest child died suddenly.

A rep for TobyMac, whose real name is Toby McKeehan, announced that Truett McKeehan died at his Nashville home. He was 21.

"Toby was traveling back from Canada and did not get home to be with his family until after midnight last night so there is no statement. We just ask that everyone please be respectful of their privacy during this time and allow them to grieve their loss," the singer's rep said in an interview with Fox.

The Davidson County Medical Examiner's office said Truett died Wednesday but would not provide any further details.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via FOX News. All rights reserved.

