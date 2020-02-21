Today is 'National Margarita Day', check out these Knoxville specials

Today, Saturday, February 22, is National Margarita Day.

For East Tennesseans, there are a couple of restaurants offering some great deals on Margaritas.

A list of select restaurants and their specials will be listed below.

Chuy's

For just $2 extra, you can make any regular House or Frozen Rita a Grande and even keep the cup it comes with! They will also offer $1 floaters.

El Señor Rancho Restaurant

Pitchers of Margaritas will be $13.95 and 12 oz for $3.95. This deal lasts all day.

Abuelo's

Abuelo's will be offering $2 off their margs on the holiday.

Buffalo Wild Wings

The 'Down South Margarita' will be offered for $7 Saturday in honor of the holiday.

Chili's Grill and Bar

Not only will they have their $5 margarita of the month, but Chili's will also have the Hearts on Fire 'Rita for $5 Saturday.

O'Charley's

The restaurant will have $4 house margs on Saturday.

Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks will have $4 "Well Margaritas" and on Saturday will offer their "Peaks Margaritas for $6".

