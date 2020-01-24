Toddler found wandering street while mom was passed out drunk, police say

Police in Indiana said a toddler was found wandering a busy Clark County street while his mother was passed out drunk at home, WLKY reported.

According to police, Brittany Robertson, 25, was passed out in her own vomit inside her home on Ferguson Street in Henryville.

Word traveled quickly throughout the small Indiana town.

“They need to do something about it because one of these kids are going to get killed and is that when we're going to do something about it? After they're dead and gone?” asked Stacy Shouse, a Henryville resident.

Police said the toddler was noticed around 9:40 p.m. Saturday without shoes or pants on.

A southbound driver pulled over to pick the boy up and called 911.

Robertson reportedly told police she put up two gates to keep her son in his room. It appeared that the boy climbed out and got access to cleaning supplies and items in the refrigerator.

Robertson admitted to drinking before going to bed. A police breath test showed her BAC was .216.

The deputy bought the toddler new diapers, wipes and clothes before returning him home.

“That's what we need. We need more people like them (the driver) and the officer. My heart goes out to both of them because to me, they did right in my book,” Shouse said.

Robertson is now out of jail and her next court date is March 4.

It's unclear who now has custody of her child.

