Toddler hit and killed after running into Grainger County street

A Grainger County two-year-old was hit and killed after running into the street Saturday night, according to a report from Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Records show that the child's mother was cleaning out her car. When she turned her back, the child ran into Indian Ridge Road and was struck by a Chevy Tahoe, investigators said.

Troopers reported they do not believe drugs or alcohol to be a factor in the crash. No charges have been filed.

