Toddler hospitalized after being hit by car in Hawkins County

SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — A 17-month-old child was airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a car in a Hawkins County driveway, according to the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office.
Officials said deputies responded to a home at 2626 Stanley Valley Road in Surgoinsville around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Crews at the scene said they found a man driving a vehicle in the home's driveway where the toddler was struck.
Officials said the child is expected to survive the injuries.
The driver agreed to have a blood alcohol content test and was released.
The Sheriff's Office did not report that any charges were filed.
