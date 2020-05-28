Toddler hospitalized after being hit by car in Hawkins County

A 17-month-old child was airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a car in a Hawkins County driveway, according to the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said deputies responded to a home at 2626 Stanley Valley Road in Surgoinsville around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews at the scene said they found a man driving a vehicle in the home's driveway where the toddler was struck.

Officials said the child is expected to survive the injuries.

The driver agreed to have a blood alcohol content test and was released.

The Sheriff's Office did not report that any charges were filed.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.