Toddler swept away by floods, Ky mother charged with murder

A Kentucky woman was charged with murder after investigators said her toddler was swept away in flood waters on Dec 2.

According to WBKO, Alexandra Richardson was charged with murder in connection to the incident.

On Monday, officials with Edmonson County emergency were dispatched to a low water bridge on Oak Hill Road for reports of a vehicle that had become submerged. The driver of the vehicle, Richardson, and her 7-year-old son made it out of the water, but officials said Richardson's 20-month-old son was lost in the water.

The toddler was found with the help of an area rescue squad and transported to the Medical Center at Bowling Green where medical staff were able to stabalize the boy. WBKO reported the toddler was then transported to Monroe Carell Children's Hospital for further treatment.

Investigators said Richardson and her 7-year-old were treated and released from an area hospital.

The Edmonson County Sheriff's Office said they interviewed Richardson at the hospital where they claimed she admitted to recently using methamphetamine and marijuana. They said she also admitted that she had driven across a flooded bridge several times in the past and didn't think it was that deep.

On Dec. 3, investigators said they obtained a search warrant for Richardson's medical records, which they said confirmed she had meth and marijuana in her system at the time she arrived at the hospital on Monday. WBKO reported that the sheriff's office consulted with the county and commonwealth attorney's offices to obtain charges against Richardson.

On Dec. 3, at 11:40 p.m., Richardson's toddler was pronounced dead.

On Dec. 4, investigators said they obtained a search warrant to search Richardson's residence and found a small amount of suspected marijuana and meth.

Richardson was charged with murder, two counts of wanton endangerment, operating motor vehicle under the influence and for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

WBKO reported she was transported to the Hart County Jail.

