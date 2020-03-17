Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson released from hospital after coronavirus diagnoses

Hollywood couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who both tested positive for COVID-19, are in self-quarantine in Australia after their release from the hospital.

Hanks and Wilson, both 63, revealed through social media Wednesday they had been hospitalized after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

During their time in isolation, Hanks shared health updates on social media, and Wilson created a playlist for those self-quaranting with the help of her fans.

“We are taking it one day at a time,” wrote Hanks in a Thursday post. “Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball.”

The couple was in Australia for pre-production on a Baz Luhrmann film about the life of Elvis Presley. Hanks is set to play Presley’s manager.

Production on the film is currently suspended.

Other celebrities to have tested postitive for COVID-19 include Idris Elba, Kristofer Hivju of “Game of Thrones” fame and former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

