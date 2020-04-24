Tons of sanitizer: Retailer charged with hoarding, gouging

Federal prosecutors say a New York retailer has been charged with hoarding disposable masks, surgical gowns, and hand sanitizer in a Long Island warehouse and selling the items at huge markups.

Amardeep Singh is the first person in the country to be charged during the coronavirus pandemic with violating the Defense Production Act of 1950.

The law forbids stockpiling and price gouging of scare medical supplies.

Prosecutors say Singh marketed the items online and disregarded a cease-and-desist letter from the New York Attorney General's Office.

Singh's attorney is calling the charges “mostly fiction” and says the complaint misstates his client’s costs.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

