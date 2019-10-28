Top 10 most listened to Christmas Songs on Spotify

(WVLT) — What's your favorite Christmas song? Here are the top 10 most listened to Christmas tracks on Spotify:
1: All I Want for Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey
2: It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas - Michael Bublé
3: Christmas Lights - Coldplay
4: Last Christmas - Wham!
5: Do You Hear What I Hear? - Bing Crosby
6: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas - Sam Smith
7: I'll Be Home - Meghan Trainor
8: Driving Home for Christmas - Jove Allegria
9: Winter Wonderland / Don't Worry Be Happy - Pentatonix, Tori Kelly
10: One More Sleep - Leona Lewis
Let us know what else you think should be on the list and listen to your favorite Christmas songs here.
