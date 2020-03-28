Top children's hospital doctor answers coronavirus questions

What can and can't you do this weekend with kids as you shelter from the spread of Coronavirus? What about a walk in the park or a visit to the playground for your family? Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joe Childs at East Tennessee Children's Hospital answers questions for parents.

Question: Should children be staying away from public parks and play areas?

"I think walks outside are great. But I'm not sure I would trust playground equipment because who's touched them? We don't fully know how long this virus lives on surfaces. We do think that if it's exposed to the sun, it doesn't survive any time at all. So you can kind of weigh that into how you're thinking about particular places. But if its something you can wipe down like a swing, then get out there and live as much life as you can."

Question: Do you think children should go to daycare?

Dr. Childs says you have to weigh several different factors, including

if the parent must work in a critically necessary job like medicine.

"Individual situations, the confidence you have in your daycare, the workers, how they're screening that. Are these family members? There isn't a blanket recommendation for that. In some situations it can be okay. If it can be avoided, that's better. "

Question: Could a dog get Coronavirus?

"No, we do not think the dog could get Covid-19, this Coronavirus. It did start from animals, but not dogs. However, if someone who does have it and is perhaps spreading the virus and secretions onto the dog's coat and then you touch that and you touch your eyes, mouth, nose, then it could be a means of transmission."

Question: Is staying home from school going to slow the virus down?

"We absolutely think so. I think we're seeing that now in a lot of parts of the country where we've kind of shut down people's exposure to each other."

On precautions to prevent the spread of the virus:

"So yes, I think we need to follow the advice of how close we are to other people. I think hand washing, cleaning surfaces is vital.

Right now is it's a tough time with things starting to blossom with allergic symptoms and coughs. But always cough courtesy, with coughing into the elbow and not letting secretions get anywhere near anybody else."

On hospital visitors at ETCH:

"We, like the other institutions (hospitals) have cut down on how many visitors can come. So it's really just one visitor at a time. We're focusing on parents and guardians."

On being prepared at ETCH:

"Our guidance nationally was try to get the health facilities prepared for the potential wave that could come and so we hope that doesn't happen. But we are ready. And certainly right now, things are very peaceful."

About children getting coronavirus:

"This virus does affect children. They do get it. But fortunately, in most cases it's very mild. In fact, in a lot of cases, it's almost no symptoms at all. So they have it and then can potentially expose their parents or relatives."

East Tennessee Children's Hospital has more detailed information about Coronavirus precautions at its website.

