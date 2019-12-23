Top 10 Knoxville news stories of 2019

A lot happened in 2019. Here's a look back at the news stories WVLT News viewers interacted with the most.

1: What makes Tennessee so nice?

The Volunteer State was described as, "That classic Southern charm is in full swing in Tennessee, where locals have a buzzing attitude and an eagerness to show off their city to out-of-towners. Add in the lively music scene and it’s clear why it’s one of the friendliest states in America."

2: Run for the Wall Kicks off Memorial Day Weekend

The Run for the Wall went through East Tennessee this morning to help kick off the Memorial Day weekend. Riders going from the West Coast all the way to Washington D.C.to honor the contributions and sacrifices of all veterans who have served our country! Thank you!

3: Mayor Glenn Jacobs pulls a surprise wrestling move

Jacobs shocked a crowd at the National Association of Sports Commissions Symposium by busting out one of his old wrestling moves.

4: Alcoa police take on 'Git Up' challenge

Alcoa police joined several other law enforcement offices around the country to take on the 'Git Up' challenge that is sweeping the short-term video platform TikTok.

5: Pigeon Forge brush fire 100 percent contained

6: Lee Greenwood performs his hit God Bless the USA along with the Pride of the Southland Marching Band

7: Knoxville taxi robbery caught on camera

One man is behind bars after the District Attorney's Office said he was convicted in a Knoxville taxi cab robbery.

8: It's a girl! Zoo Knoxville announces gender of baby giraffe

Zoo Knoxville announced the gender of the first baby giraffe born at the zoo in 17 years.

9: Snow is falling and lights are twinkling on the Gatlinburg SkyBridge

10: Two dead in Pigeon Forge cabin murder-suicide

Two people found dead at a cabin in Pigeon Forge on September 4 have been identified.

