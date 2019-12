What were the top movies of 2019?

CBS News put out a list of top 50 movies of 2019.

Here are the top 10:

1. "Avengers: Endgame"

2. "The Lion King"

3. "Toy Story 4"

4. "Captain Marvel"

5. "Spider-Man: Far From Home"

6. "Aladdin"

7. "Frozen 2"

8. "Joker"

9. "It Chapter Two"

10. "Us"

