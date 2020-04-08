Top official in Tennessee's teacher organization to retire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — The executive director of Tennessee’s largest teacher organization is retiring.
The Tennessee Education Association announced Tuesday that Carolyn Crowder was retiring from the organization after serving seven years in the position.
Assistant Executive Director Terrance Gibson will serve as interim executive director until Crowder’s replacement is hired later this year.
Crowder previously served as executive director of the combined Denver Classroom Teachers Association, Denver Association of Education Office Professionals and DCTA-Retired.