The most popular dog names of 2019 revealed

The process of naming your pet is a big deal, it's the name you'll be calling for years to come. Many people try to get creative with their pets' names, but they may not be as unique as you think.

The dog-walking app Rover released data on the most popular dog names for 2019. Bella came in at number one for the country's most popular puppy name followed by Max and Luna.

The list of common names has a large pop culture influence in 2019. TV characters like Brienne, Tywin and Arya from Game of Thrones were increasingly used. Celebrity names like Beyonce, Khalid and Taylor Swift became more popular in 2019.

In 2019, many pet owners even took inspiration from food. Names like Pepper and Oreo trended all year long.

Take a look at the full list below to see the 10 most popular dog names of 2019.

1. Bella

2. Max

3. Luna

4. Coco

5. Charlie

6. Daisy

7. Lucy

8. Bailey

9. Buddy

10. Rocky

