WATCH: Tornado caught on camera in Myrtle Beach

A tornado was spotted in the area of North Myrtle Beach early Thursday morning according to a report from WMBF.

Tornado spotted in Myrtle Beach / Source: (WMBF)

News crews spotted what appeared to be a funnel cloud in the area of the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex.

Law enforcement confirmed the area was near 2nd and 17th streets

The video shows apparent rotation and then what appears to be a transformer blowing as bright red light suddenly appears.

Pat Dowling, North Myrtle Beach spokesperson, said a minor tornado may have touched down in North Myrtle Beach, causing damage to a roof.

No injuries were reported.