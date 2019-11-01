Tornado hits Tazewell on Halloween

A tornado hit Tazewell on Halloween, the National Weather Service confirmed, following an on-site damage survey on November 1.

The EF0 touched down just north of the downtown area around 11:45 a.m. on October 31, and traveled 1.5 miles.

The National Weather Service reported that the width of the tornado was 200 yards.

A team surveyed the area to reach its conclusion. Our meteorologists talked to the Morristown NWS. They tell us that no one was hurt during the tornado, and the area impacted was mostly rural and full of trees. There were some homes nearby, and the survey team looked at possible roof damage.

